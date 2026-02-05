Barnes notched 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

The fifth-year star came up a couple dimes short of his third triple-double of the season, and the ninth of his career. Barnes still produced his 23rd double-double of 2025-26 -- just three shy of his career high -- and five of them have come in the last 11 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 19.8 points, 8.6 boards, 6.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor.