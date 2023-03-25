Barnes (wrist) holds a questionable designation on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Wizards, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barnes has sat out the past two games with wrist soreness after leaving last Sunday's game prematurely because of the issue. He's also claimed a questionable tag before each of his two prior absences, so his designation doesn't shed much light on his status. Will Barton will likely draw a third consecutive start if Barnes sits again.