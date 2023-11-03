Barnes accumulated 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to Philadelphia.

Barnes led all Raptors players in scoring while finishing two boards and two assists shy of a triple-double in a home loss to the 76ers. Barnes has tallied 20 or more points in five straight contests, posting at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in five of his six outings.