Barnes accumulated 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-105 win over Phoenix.

The third-year forward took control in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his points as the Raptors withstood a late charge from the Suns. Barnes has cooled a bit after a hot start to the season, but over his last 10 games he's still averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 threes while shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc as he continues to emerge as a franchise player for Toronto.