Barnes posted 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 40 minutes during the Raptors' 115-105 Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Barnes was held scoreless in the first quarter but was more active offensively over the final three frames of Monday's loss to finish as the Raptors' leading scorer. He was also active on the defensive side of the floor with three combined blocks and steals. Barnes has scored 20-plus points in each of the first two games of the series, and he'll had back to Toronto for Game 3 as he looks to help his team avoid going down 3-0.