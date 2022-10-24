Barnes (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain during Saturday's loss to the Heat and was expected to miss some time, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. The Raptors are giving the second-year forward a chance to suit up Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Toronto hold Barnes out for at least one contest. If Barnes is ultimately sidelined, Chris Boucher (hamstring), Thaddeus Young and Justin Champagnie would be candidates for increased roles during Toronto's rematch against Miami.