Barnes supplied 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Heat.

Barnes was fantastic in the win, finishing with a career-high assist total and notching his third double-double of the season. Though he hasn't quite lived up to the preseason hype coming off a Rookie of the Year Award-winning campaign, Barnes has been able to round into form over the past two months. He now sits just inside the top 80 for the season in nine-category leagues, and he should be able to stay around that range the rest of the way while Toronto still has playoff positioning at stake and continues to give starters big minutes on a nightly basis.