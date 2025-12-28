Barnes generated 23 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 25 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block across 42 minutes of Sunday's 141-127 overtime win over the Warriors.

Barnes shattered his previous career high in rebounds, beating it by eight rebounds. The effort aligned with Barnes drawing the start at center due to the return of RJ Barrett and the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). It was Barnes's seventh career triple-double, and his first of the 2025-26 season. In 33 appearances this season, Barnes is averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks across 34.1 minutes.