Barnes registered 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Toronto's 112-101 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Barnes led both teams with 10 boards en route to his second double-double through six regular-season games. The fifth-year pro will end the month of October averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.0 minutes per game while connecting on 52.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.