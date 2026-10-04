Barnes recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to the Heat.

Barnes didn't see the floor in the second half but was productive in the first. The star forward was one of four Toronto players to score in double figures, and he finished second on the team in steals. The versatile 25-year-old is expected to handle a larger on-ball role in 2026-27 and is coming off another strong season in 2025-26, during which he averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals in 33.5 minutes per game across 80 regular-season appearances.