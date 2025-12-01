Barnes recorded 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.

Barnes came out hot Sunday, knocking down four three pointers in the first half, including three that came on three consecutive offensive possessions. Four three-pointers made matched Barnes' season high in that category, and it comes after a stretch of four games in which he made just one total three-pointer. Barnes has now recorded at least 15 points and five rebounds in each of his last eight appearances.