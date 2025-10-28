Barnes put up eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block over 30 minutes in Monday's 121-103 loss to San Antonio.

Barnes could not follow up his 33/11/6 explosion versus Dallas on Tuesday, which may partly be attributed to the fact that Toronto was on the second leg of a back-to-back in San Antonio. Regardless, Barnes is looked to as the leader of this Raptors squad and needs to step up production-wise.