Barnes (wrist) did not partake in practice Tuesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Unfortunately, the early trends for Barnes aren't particularly promising. With the injury report forthcoming later in the day Tuesday, a more official outlook on his status should surface. If Barnes is unable to take the floor Wednesday versus the Pacers, others in the rotation should add some additional minutes.
