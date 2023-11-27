Barnes contributed 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to Cleveland.

Barnes has been one of the best values in fantasy basketball this season relative to his ADP, though he has cooled off a bit in recent games. Over his last four outings, Barnes has posted averages of 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers, hitting 41.5 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe.