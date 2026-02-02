Barnes posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during the Raptors' 107-100 win over the Jazz on Sunday.

Barnes was named as a reserve for All-Star weekend and showed why with his performance Sunday, especially on the defensive end of the floor where he blocked four shots for a second consecutive game. He twisted his left foot on Jusuf Nurkic while diving for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter, and while Barnes was able to finish out the game, that potential injury will need to be monitored ahead of the Raptors' next game, which takes place Wednesday against the Timberwolves.