Barnes posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Barnes was one of two Raptors to score 20 or more points in Sunday's win, hauling in a team-high rebound total while finishing one board short of a double-double. Barnes has scored 20 or more points with five or more rebounds in seven games.