Barnes posted 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 121-112 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Barnes did commit a team-high six turnovers during Wednesday's win, but he led the Raptors with a plus-14 point differential and in rebounds, with four of his boards coming off the offensive glass. He has filled up the box score to open the regular season and is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals over 32.7 minutes per game while connecting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.