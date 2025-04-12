Barnes posted 26 points (12-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 124-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Barnes was one rebound shy from registering a second-straight double-double, but he still managed to lead the Raptors in scoring and finished second in rebounds behind A.J. Lawson (10). Barnes has performed better in his two games since returning from a hand injury, and he'll look to end the 2024-25 regular season on a strong note against the Spurs on Sunday.