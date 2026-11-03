Barnes collected 22 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 8-15 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Toronto's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

Barnes provided an all-around effort to help the Raptors snap a two-game losing streak in LA. He led all players with 15 boards and tied Darius Garland for the game high in assists (eight). Barnes did struggle from the free throw line again, however, as he's now 15-for-28 from the charity strip over his last two contests. He was 17 for his first 18 attempts through the first five outings of the campaign, though, and his ability to rack up fantasy contributions in every statistical category should have him flirting with top 20 overall value in 2026-27.