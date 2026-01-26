Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Near triple-double Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 103-101 win over the Thunder on Sunday.
It was a balanced scoring attack from the Raptors on Sunday, with six players -- including Barnes -- scoring 10 points or more. The All-Star forward led the Raptors in assists and blocks, and his offensive rebound on a missed free throw from Immanuel Quickley late in the fourth quarter helped Toronto seal the road win. Barnes will finish the Raptors' five-game road trip having averaged 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals over 34.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Hits for 26/7/11 double-double•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Finishes with 22 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Paces Toronto in overtime loss•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Game-winning FT vs. Philly•