Barnes recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 103-101 win over the Thunder on Sunday.

It was a balanced scoring attack from the Raptors on Sunday, with six players -- including Barnes -- scoring 10 points or more. The All-Star forward led the Raptors in assists and blocks, and his offensive rebound on a missed free throw from Immanuel Quickley late in the fourth quarter helped Toronto seal the road win. Barnes will finish the Raptors' five-game road trip having averaged 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals over 34.6 minutes per game.