Barnes posted 35 points (13-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 122-111 win over Indiana.

Barnes led the Raptors with a game-high mark in scoring while recording his second 30-plus-point matchup over 11 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old came a rebound shy of his fifth consecutive double-double, and in this five-game span he averaged 26.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 0.8 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game. The star forward has also been fairly efficient as of late, and he has shot over 50 percent from the field in each of his last three outings. Barnes continues to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, making him a top option across fantasy formats.