Barnes provided 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Boston.

After putting together one of his worst outings of the season in Friday's blowout loss to Charlotte, Barnes delivered a bounce-back performance Sunday. The star forward did it all for the Raptors, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer while leading Toronto in rebounds and assists. Barnes has now logged 12 double-doubles through 25 regular-season appearances and is on pace to average a career-high 20.0 points per game on 50.9 percent shooting from the field, which would also be a career-best mark.