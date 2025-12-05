Barnes registered 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

Barnes did it all in Thursday's matchup, falling just one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season while leading Toronto with three blocks. He continues to show up as a key contributor across the board for the Raptors, averaging 24.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over his last five matchups.