Raptors' Scottie Barnes: No-go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings for undisclosed reasons, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Barnes suffered a minor left thumb injury during a scrimmage late last week, but he played 19 minutes in Monday's preseason opener, so it looks like a night off for the star forward. Barnes' next chance to play will come Friday against Boston.
