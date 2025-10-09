default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barnes won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings for undisclosed reasons, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Barnes suffered a minor left thumb injury during a scrimmage late last week, but he played 19 minutes in Monday's preseason opener, so it looks like a night off for the star forward. Barnes' next chance to play will come Friday against Boston.

More News