Barnes (ankle) tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 101-94 loss to the Nets.
Though Barnes turned in a relatively subdued stat line Thursday, the fact that he handled a fairly standard minutes total in his return from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain was an encouraging sign, after initial reports regarding the injury he suffered Dec. 9 suggested he would likely be out for several weeks. Barnes should continue to see added playmaking opportunities as Toronto's starting point guard before he eventually sees more minutes at forward once Immanuel Quickley (elbow) returns from his extended absence.
