Barnes (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes has been playing through a right hand sprain, which he aggravated during Monday's win over the Wizards. The Raptors are significantly shorthanded for Wednesday's Atlantic division clash, and Barnes' absence opens the door for Jamison Battle (nose), Garrett Temple and Jared Rhoden to see significant playing time. Barnes' next chance to play is Friday against the Jazz.