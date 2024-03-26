Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Tuesday that Barnes (hand) has been doing some light on-court work but still hasn't been cleared for contact, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

According to Lewenberg, Barnes' on-court work hasn't involved him using his surgically repaired left hand, so he doesn't appear to be particularly close to making a return to game action. The Raptors haven't yet ruled Barnes out for the season, but with the team sitting at 23-49 and well out of the playoff picture, the team has little incentive to rush him back if he's not 100 percent healed from surgery.