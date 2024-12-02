Barnes registered 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 win over the Heat.

Barnes followed up Friday's triple-double with another impressive result. He's hit the double-double threshold in four of six games since his return to action, and is carrying the load for the Raptors with RJ Barrett posting incredible numbers alongside him. He missed Toronto's last game against the Pacers, but Barnes' production should hold steady.