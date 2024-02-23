Barnes finished Thursday's 121-93 victory over Brooklyn with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes.

Barnes registered his 21st double-double of the season in Thursday's win as he continues to expand his game following the departures of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Barnes has filled out the box score as of late and has now recorded a double-double or better in four of his last six appearances. The All-Star forward is averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals on 47.4 percent shooting this season.