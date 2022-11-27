Barnes (knee) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Cleveland, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Barnes has missed back-to-back games due to a knee injury, but he returned to practice Sunday and appears close to returning to game action. If he doesn't suit up Monday, Barnes' next chance to play will come Wednesday against New Orleans.
