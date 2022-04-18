The Raptors ruled Barnes (ankle) out from playing Monday in Game 2 of their first-round series with the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Listed as doubtful heading into the day after he suffered a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Game 1 loss, Barnes was downgraded to out after he was unable to participate in the Raptors' morning shootaround. Meanwhile, two other key rotation cogs in Gary Trent (illness) and Thaddeus Young (thumb) remain doubtful in advance of Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, leaving the Raptors in rough shape as they look to overcome a 1-0 series deficit. Toronto appears content to evaluate Barnes on a day-by-day basis for now, but the star rookie could be in danger of Wednesday's Game 3 as well, and potentially the rest of the series.