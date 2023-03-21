Barnes (wrist) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers due to left wrist soreness.
Fortunately, Barnes doesn't appear to be dealing with anything major and it's not to his shooting wrist, so he could have a chance to suit up. However, Barnes didn't partake in practice Tuesday, which would seemingly have things trending in the wrong direction. The team should update his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tipoff, with the other rotation members picking up the slack if he can't go.
