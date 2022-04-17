Barnes was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after undergoing an MRI on Sunday and is listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the Raptors' first-round series with the 76ers on Monday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Toronto is expected to be without three key rotation pieces for Game 2 in Barnes, Gary Trent (illness) and Thaddeus Young (thumb), who are all listed as doubtful after playing in Saturday's 131-111 loss in the postseason opener. Barnes sustained the ankle injury in the fourth quarter Saturday, when 76ers star Joel Embiid stepped on his left foot while driving to the lane. With two starters in Trent and Barnes poised to sit out Game 2, the Raptors could be forced to rely more heavily on Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher at power forward, while Yuta Watanabe could be thrust into a big-minute role on the wing.