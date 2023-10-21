Barnes sprained his right foot during Friday's preseason game against the Wizards and will not return, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports.

Barnes was on fire prior to the injury, scoring 23 points with six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three triples on 10-of-14 shooting from the field. The severity of the injury is not known, but it's not ideal with Opening Night scheduled for Oct. 25. If Barnes misses time, the Raptors may need guys like Gary Trent Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Gradey Dick to step up.