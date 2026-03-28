Barnes ended Friday's 119-106 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes.

Barnes was excellent in this win over the Pelicans, carrying the team offensively with an efficient performance but also leaving his mark in other areas. His ability to fill the stat sheet was noteworthy, and he delivered at least two tallies in each of the five major categories, something he's now achieved 12 times in the current campaign. Barnes continues to play at a high level for the Raptors, although he needs to be more consistent as a scorer to take his game to the next level. Since the beginning of March, the All-Star forward is averaging a strong line of 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks across 33.2 minutes per game in 13 starts.