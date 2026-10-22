Barnes supplied 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 victory over the Bulls.

Barnes, Kawhi Leonard and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points during Wednesday's win, and the Raptors starters sat out for most of the fourth quarter thanks to their efforts over the first three quarters. Despite the lack of steals and blocks, the defensive efforts of Barnes and Leonard contributed to the Bulls committing 27 turnovers. Barnes' versatility on both ends of the floor will have him filling up the box score on a night-to-night basis.