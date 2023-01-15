Barnes amassed 27 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to Atlanta.

Barnes led the charge for Toronto with 27 points, marking his best scoring night since Dec. 14. He also impressed on the glass to secure his first double-double of the new calendar year. Barnes has now reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last four matchups.