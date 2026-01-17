Barnes closed with 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes in Friday's 121-117 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Barnes led the Raptors in scoring but ultimately came up short in an overtime loss. Perimeter shooting remains a secondary part of his game at just 3.3 three-point attempts per contest this season, yet going without a make from deep in five of the past seven games underscores how even modest improvement -- 32.6 percent from beyond the arc on the year -- could raise his overall impact.