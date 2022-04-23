Barnes (ankle) will play in Saturday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports. He will come off the bench without a minutes limit.

Fresh off winning the 2021-22 NBA rookie of the year, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Barnes received more positive news with his clearance for Game 4. He was upgraded from doubtful to questionable hours before tip-off, and it looks like his pregame warmup went off without a hitch. Despite coming off the bench, he won't have a minutes limit.