Barnes accumulated nine points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 victory over the 76ers.

The Raptors continue to keep Barnes' minutes in check, as the franchise doesn't have much to play for in the final weeks. Across 14 March appearances, Barnes has averaged 28.6 minutes per game with 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 three-pointers on 42.0 percent shooting from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.