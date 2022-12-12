Barnes racked up 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Magic.

Barnes missed eight of his last nine shot attempts including seven straight shots at one point. The off night was a departure from his recent play as he made 56.4 percent of his shots over his previous five games. The 21-year-old has not yet taken a step forward in his sophomore season and is trailing his production from last season in points, rebounds and field-goal percentage.