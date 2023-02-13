Barnes ended with 20 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Pistons.

The second-year forward continues to roll, scoring in double digits in nine straight games and averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 boards, 4.6 assists and 1.4 threes over that stretch. Barnes hasn't taken a huge step forward statistically since his Rookie of the Year campaign, but he'll remain locked into a starting spot down the stretch even if the Raptors juggle their starting lineup once Jakob Poeltl is up to speed on the system and players like OG Anunoby (wrist) get healthy.