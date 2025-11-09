Barnes finished Saturday's 130-120 loss to Philadelphia with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes.

Despite the foul trouble, Barnes still made his presence felt on the defensive side, extending his streak of logging two-plus blocks to four games while tallying at least two steals for the fourth time this season. Through the first four games of November, Barnes is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.0 steals over 31.6 minutes per game.