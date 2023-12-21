Barnes chipped in 30 points (13-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Barnes continued his excellent campaign, posting his 13th double-double and third in his past four games. The third-year forward has been hot offensively of late, scoring 20-plus points in six straight contests, tying his longest such streak this season. Barnes has also been blossoming as a distributor -- he's dished at least five dimes in seven consecutive games and is averaging a career-best 5.7 assists on the season.