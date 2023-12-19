Barnes finished Monday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets with 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks over 39 minutes.

The Raptors have won two of their past three games to improve to 11-15 on the season. Barnes has really turned up the heat in December, posting averages of 23.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.4 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in his last seven games. During that stretch, Barnes has been a top-15 producer in nine-category formats.