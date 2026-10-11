Barnes recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 preseason win over the Clippers.

Barnes secured a double-double despite a relatively modest scoring performance, making just four of his 10 field-goal attempts. He finished with a plus-22 rating, the second-highest among the Raptors' starters, and contributed to a strong first-half performance that saw Toronto establish a 57-45 lead. Barnes' rebounding and playmaking provided value beyond his scoring numbers, and that trend should continue in the regular season, where he should be one of the team's go-to scoring options, presumably operating as the No. 2 scorer behind Kawhi Leonard, who didn't play Saturday due to rest.