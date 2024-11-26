Barnes closed Monday's 102-100 loss to Detroit with 31 points (12-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

Barnes' 31 points mark a new season high, along with his 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign. This could be a sign of things to come, and he's played well since his return from his eye injury with averages of 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in his last three games.