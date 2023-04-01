Barnes contributed 29 points (13-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to the 76ers.

Barnes shot well from the field and led the Raptors with 29 points. He nearly secured a triple-double, as he fell one rebound and two assists shy of double figures. Barnes ended March on a high note, boosting his average to 17.2 points per contest to go with 5.9 boards, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals over 12 appearances.