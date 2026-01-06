Barnes totaled 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 118-100 win over the Hawks.

Barnes was unable to get his shot to fall from beyond the arc, but he still managed to finish second on his team in scoring with an efficient night from the field. He also recorded a double-double by dishing out 10 assists, a mark he's reached in three of his last five appearances. Barnes failed to record a steal or block for the first time in four games, though he should have a good chance to get back on track defensively Wednesday in Charlotte.