Barnes ended Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls with 31 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals in 37 minutes.

The third-year forward came within a point of tying his career high. Ceiling games figure to be a common occurrence for Barnes the rest of the way in 2023-24 with Pascal Siakam now a Pacer, as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 Draft is now the unquestioned top dog for the Raptors. Barnes has scored 20 or more points in 10 of the last 14 games, averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 boards, 5.4 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals over that stretch.